Hare Krishna Golden Temple celebrates Sri Gaura Purnima festival in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: Sri Gaura Purnima festival, which marks the appearance of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was grandly celebrated at Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Monday.

As a part of the festival, special alankara of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu adorned the altar followed by Darshan for all visitors. Devotees offered 56 varieties of delicious items to Lord as “Chappan Bhog” including sweets, kara, fried items, fruit juices and other eatables.

Later, a Grand Pallaki utsavam of Gaura Nitai was celebrated followed by‘Sri Sri Nitai Gauranga Ashtottarasata Kalasha MahaAbhishekam‘ with varieties of fruit juices, flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam, Sugandha Dravyas was performed in the midst of vedic hymns and mantra chantings, followed by an enlightening Special Pravachanam.

Devotees from all parts of the city participated and enjoyed the ecstatic Hari nama Sankirtan with devotion. At the end of the Festival a final Maha Mangala Arathi using Dhupa, Deepa and select flowers to Sri Gaura Nitai, was performed amid escatic bhajans and soul stirring kirtans and devotional dance by devotees, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) said that “As per Vedic revelations, Lord Krishna appeared in this age in the divine form of Gauranga or Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Bengal to inaugurate the Yuga Dharma of congregational chanting of Holy names of the Lord“.