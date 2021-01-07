Harish: 25K cash prize to sport persons, coaches if they win national level games

In a programme at Siddipet mini-stadium on Wednesday night, the Finance Minister has instructed the local officials and sport bodies to design a calendar for sports events for Siddipet district so that they can organise sports events on a regular basis.

By | Published: 2:01 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced that he will present Rs 25,000 cash prize to the sportspersons and coaches if any sports person or coach from Siddipet won or guided their disciples in any national level sport event.

In a programme at Siddipet mini-stadium on Wednesday night, the Finance Minister has instructed the local officials and sport bodies to design a calendar for sports events for Siddipet district so that they can organise sports events on a regular basis.

He has further suggested them to create Sports and Athletics Club in Siddipet by making all the sports bodies and physical directors of all the schools and colleges as its members. Suggesting them to utilise all the facilities created in Siddipet mini-stadium to optimum, Rao has said they will build a synthetic Kabaddi Court, Basketball Court, Football Ground by spending Rs one crore, toilets and dress changing rooms for women sports persons and other facilities in the stadium. Assuring them to provide the promised facilities in a phased manner, the Minister has opined that utilisation of the facilities are more important than creating them.

Asking them to maintain proper coordination between all the sports bodies in the district, Rao observed that the sports events of all the sports must be organised every year by creating a calendar. Assuring to extend all the help to sports, Rao has called upon them to produce sports persons, who can excel at national and international sports events. He has suggested that they have a plan in place to organise at least two to three State level sports events in Siddipet. The Minister has asked them to conduct Yoga classes for at least 1,000 persons in cricket stadium every morning to inculcate health consciousness among Siddipet citizens.

The meeting was organised under the leadership of Pala Sairam, Coordinator of Sports and Games, to discuss providing best sports opportunities and facilities for Siddipet children with various initiatives . Representatives of all the sports bodies, Physical Directors of private and government schools were among those who present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .