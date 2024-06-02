Harish asks Komatireddy to come for open discussion on his allegations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 06:43 PM

Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has demanded that the R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy come for an open discussion on his allegations against him. In a press statement on Sunday, Harish Rao has said that he would present all the details of his US tour with his passport, air tickets, and hotel accommodation details at Martyr’s memorial in Hyderabad.

Rao has made the comments as Venkat Reddy alleged that Harish Rao met retired IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, an accused in the telephone tapping issue, while touring the United States.

The Former Minister has said that Venkat Reddy was making such statements to hit the headlines of the newspapers. He has asked Venkat Reddy to come for an open discussion with the evidence he had with him. Rao has further said that it seemed the R&B Minister had lost his mind with these kinds of statements.

He said Venkat Reddy should apologise to him for making such allegations after the open discussion on Martyr’s memorial. Saying that the people of Telangana were watching everything closely, Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues were running government by spreading lies against Opposition party leaders.