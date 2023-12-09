Telangana: KCR elected BRS Legislative Party leader

The BRS Legislative Party, which met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the third Assembly session, unanimously elected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the leader of the BRSLP
The meeting, chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, saw former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposing Chandrashekhar Rao’s name and former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari supporting it.
The meeting also unanimously passed a resolution with regard to Chandrashekhar Rao’s election as the BRS LP leader.