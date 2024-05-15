Harish Rao condemns CM’s remarks on power employees

Revanth Reddy was attempting to hide his inefficiency and shifting the blame onto the opposition parties as well as staff of electricity companies, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 10:44 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and MLA T Harish Rao condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks against the field staff of power utilities for power cuts in the State.

“I strongly condemn Revanth Reddy’s reluctance to accept his government’s failures with regard to power cuts and blaming the opposition parties and electricity employees,” he said.

In a statement, Harish Rao emphasized the irony in Reddy’s accusations against the opposition, given the BRS government’s track record of ensuring uninterrupted power supply with the support of the employees and field staff of the power utilities.

“The BRS government built a robust system with the cooperation of the electricity employees to supply uninterrupted power to all sectors, making it the lone State to do so,” he stated.

In contrast, the Congress government destroyed the entire system within just five months, leading to a power crisis for domestic, agricultural and industrial sectors.

He said Revanth Reddy’s remarks which were made to cover up his inefficiency to utilise the available system and resources, have hurt the self-esteem of electricity workers, who played a pivotal role in the Telangana movement and subsequent reconstruction of the State.

He urged the Chief Minister to refrain from undermining the contributions of employees and instead, focus on rectifying the power crisis.

“It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister does not have the sincerity to correct the power cuts except to make excuses and blame the electricity workers,” he remarked. He urged Revanth Reddy to set aside politics and focus on governance.