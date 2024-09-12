Harish Rao condemns attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy

Harish Rao demanded full security for Kaushik Reddy and accused the Congress party of orchestrating the assault.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 02:07 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao strongly condemned the attack on the party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at his residence, calling for the immediate arrest of MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and his supporters. He demanded full security for Kaushik Reddy and accused the Congress party of orchestrating the assault.

“Is this democracy and people’s governance that the Congress promised. The Congress is poaching our MLAs and using them to attack those who are questioning it. This is nothing but vicious and undemocratic act. We condemn this unruly and seditious behaviour of the Congress party,” he said.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the attack on Kaushik Reddy was carried out under the instigation of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and demanded him to apologise for the same. He called it a ‘premeditated attack’ as MLA Gandhi and his followers attacked Kaushik Reddy using stones, eggs, and tomatoes. He stated that the police authorities failed to prevent the violence despite having clear information. “The police and the government have failed in their duty to protect an elected people’s representative in broad daylight,” he added.

Upon hearing about the attack, Harish Rao immediately left Siddipet for Kaushik Reddy’s residence to show his support. He vowed to seek justice for the attack, urging the police to take swift action.