Harish Rao conducts surprise inspection of GGH, Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Mahabubnagar: Health Minister T Harish Rao made a surprise inspection of Government General Hospital here on Monday and interacted with patients over the treatment, service and facilities being extended by the hospital staff.

He made the surprise inspection of the hospital on his way back to Hyderabad from Narayanpet. The Minister visited all the wards including ICU, labour and general wards besides the Dialysis centre in the hospital and spoke with the hospital authorities.

On being requested for provision of knee-replacement surgery equipment, the Minister responded positively and said all the required equipment would be arranged in 24 hours. He also assured that the operation theatre in the hospital would be modernized in a week.

Expressing satisfaction over the service being extended to the patients, the Minister directed the hospital staff to ensure there was no inconvenience to the patients and that they recover fast from their illness.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud briefed the Health Minister about the initiatives taken up at the hospital, especially to improve infrastructure.

