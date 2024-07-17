Harish Rao demands enquiry into farmer’s suicide attempt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 06:59 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao demanded Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary to order an inquiry by an officer of the rank of an additional collector to identify the culprits involved in the Dammakkapally incident on July 11 when farmer Bandi Kistaiah attempted suicide unable to bear harassment.

Harish Rao visited Kistaiah, who was undergoing treatment at RVM Medical College Hospital, Mulugu on Wednesday. After talking to Kistaiah, his mother, wife and other family members, Rao spoke to the Collector over phone and demanded an enquiry into the issue. He explained the entire issue to the Collector over the phone how Kistaiah was cheated.

Speaking to news reporters later, he said Kistaiah had applied for a survey of his land. The deputy inspector of survey had then demarcated the boundaries of the land after a survey, but later, reportedly under the influence of Congress leaders, carried out another survey and changed the boundaries in such a way that Kistaiah had no access to his land. The Congress leaders then demanded Rs.20 lakh for allowing an access way to his land, Rao said, adding that the hapless farmer gave Rs.50,000 to the Congress leaders. When they continued to demand Rs 20 lakh and filed a case against him in the police station, Kistaiah attempted suicide. His condition remained critical even now, he said.

Harish Rao also urged Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha to file criminal cases against officials and political leaders involved in the episode. Stating that harassment of innocent farmers was on the rise since the Congress came to power, Rao demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to act tough against such persons. He asked the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to order an inquiry to do justice to Kistaiah.