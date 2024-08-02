Harish demands State government to address unresolved issues in education sector

Attributes many of the current administration's claimed successes to decisions made by the previous BRS government

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 11:33 AM

BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao demanded the State government to address several unresolved issues in the education sector, attributing many of the current administration’s claimed successes to decisions made by the previous BRS government.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s meeting with teachers at LB Stadium, Harish Rao and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas said the previous BRS government had approved the upgradation of 10,468 Language Pandits and PET posts. He mentioned that the BRS government had modified service rules for language pandits and provided over 1,000 gazetted headmaster promotions in the Kaleswaram zone in September 2023.

The BRS legislator criticised the State government for not allocating 10,000 headmaster posts for primary schools sanctioned by the previous administration. He urged for immediate promotions for SGTs and the completion of formalities for current teacher promotions and transfers initiated in September earlier.

On behalf of teachers and employees, the BRS demanded clear policy decisions and the implementation of election promises. “The previous BRS government had provided substantial fitments and PRC adjustments despite financial constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. He challenged the current government to announce a better PRC, as promised, and clarify the timeline for its implementation.

Harish Rao also pressed for the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, regularisation of employees under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and the deployment of scavengers in schools. He highlighted the need for free electricity in schools, immediate payment of pending mid-day meal bills, increased wages for mid-day meal workers, and the continuation of the breakfast scheme for students initiated by the previous government.