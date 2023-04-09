Harish Rao felicitates 108 ambulance technicians for saving lives with CPR

Harish Rao on Sunday felicitated two medical technicians of 108 ambulance services, who saved two lives by successfully performing CPR.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:41 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is felicitating 108 ambulance service medical technician of Kondapaka Mandal Mahendar Baindla appreciating for saving the life of person by performing CPR in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Health Minster T Harish Rao on Sunday felicitated two medical technicians of 108 ambulance services, who saved two lives by successfully performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) recently in Siddipet district.

The Minister, who launched the training programme for health workers and other government employees on CPR in Siddipet on Sunday, appreciated the 108 ambulance service’s Kondapaka Mandal medical technician Mahendar Baindla and Chinnakoduru Mandal 108 ambulance service’s medical technician Kuncham Ashok. He presented mementos to them after felicitating them with a shawl. The Minister also appreciated the pilots of both the vehicles Ramesh and Venkat for their role in taking the vehicles on time to the patient’s place.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said only two per cent of Indians were aware of the CPR technique in India though lakhs of people were dying of cardiac arrests in the country every year. Rao underlined the importance of training every person in CPR so that they could save a good number of lives.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLC Farooq Hussain, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.