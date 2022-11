Sangareddy: Private ambulance stolen in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Sangareddy: Unidentified persons stole a private ambulance that was parked outside the Government Hospital in Patancheru along with a freezer that was kept inside the vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the ambulance driver, the Patancheru police have registered a case. The police were inspecting CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and the accused.