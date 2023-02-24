Yashoda Hospitals launches fully-equipped free ambulance services at two locations

The Yashoda Group of Hospitals launched modern fully-equipped free ambulance services at two locations along the National Highway 65 (NH 65) between Hyderabad and Vijayawada on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

The emergency ambulance services, which will be stationed at Gundrampally and Kattangur along the NH 65, are equipped with life-saving medical equipment including ventilators, critical care and first-aid along with trained emergency response personnel. The ambulance service will be available round-the-clock and during medical emergencies can be called on toll free number 105910.

Launched by Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, the ambulance services will provide treatment to road accident victims and individuals who suffer heart attacks or brain strokes. The patients will be first stabilized by the emergency response team and then transported to higher healthcare facilities for critical care, Director, Yashoda hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti said.

The services will help save lives by providing emergency treatment to road accidents victims within the golden hour i.e. between 30 minutes and 60 minutes. The NH 65 needed such a facility because of the frequent road accidents, Nakrekal MLA, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, who launched the services, said.