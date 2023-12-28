Harish Rao inaugurates Federal Bank in Siddipet

Speaking on the ocassion, Rao stated that Siddipet now hosts nearly all major banks, ensuring convenient access to banking services for the public.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the Federal Bank in Siddipet on Thursday, expressing enthusiasm for the bank’s arrival in the area.

Emphasising Siddipet’s role as a hub for education, irrigation, and business, Rao underscored the town’s multifaceted importance in these key sectors.