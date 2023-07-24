Harish Rao joins garbage collection drive in Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has set an example by participating in a garbage collection drive by walking along the roads in the 18th ward of Siddipet Municipality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:57 AM, Mon - 24 July 23

Rao, who had suggested to municipal councillors and officials to carry out such drives across their wards a fortnight ago, donned the role of a sanitation worker to collect garbage on Monday morning. The motive was to educate the people on the need of keeping their premises clean and hygienic.

Apart from collecting the garbage and clearing clogged drains, the Minister also interacted with the citizens and sensitised them on the need of segregating the waste into wet and dry waste at their doorstep.

The Minister also asked people to ensure a dry premises without water stagnation to prevent formation of breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Stating that keeping the town clean was the responsibility of every citizen, the Minister asked the citizens not to drop garbage at open places and to use garbage bins. The aim was to make Siddipet a garbage-free town with constant efforts and participation of the citizens, he said.