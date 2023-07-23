Arogya Mahila: Over 185,000 women Benefit from free diagnostic medical tests in Telangana

The unique aspect of Arogya Mahila initiative is the free cancer screening aimed at early diagnosis and treatment.
Hyderabad: The Arogya Mahila initiative of the Telangana Government, aimed at providing exclusive health care services to women in government hospitals, has touched a unique landmark of conducting free diagnostic medical tests to 1, 85, 492 women, since its launch on March 8, which coincided with International Women’s Day.
Every Tuesday of the week, the State Health Department is conducting 272 Arogya Mahila Clinics across all parts of Telangana wherein 57 different types of health care services are being offered for women.
The unique aspect of Arogya Mahila initiative is the free cancer screening aimed at early diagnosis and treatment.
So far, a total of 1, 42,868 women underwent screening for oral cancer out of which 859 have been identified for further evaluation.
Similarly, 1, 41,226 women have received breast cancer screenings out of which 1,313 individuals were referred for treatment after symptoms were detected.
“Arogya Mahila program aligns with the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure women’s health is given utmost importance in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.
The Arogya Mahila initArogya Mahila Services: ·
No. of Arogya Mahila clinics: 272
No. of women screened: 185,492
Total Patients Investigations Raised: 46,813
No of women referred to Higher Facility: 11,064
No. of VIA for cervical cancer performed: 33,579
No. of oral cavity examination done: 142,868
No of Clinical Breast Examinations Conducted: 141,226
Screening for Micronutrient disorders: 65,038
UTI and PID: 13,474
No. of Thyroid Profiles: 24,177
No. of CBP: 27,788
A total of 2 percent of women (out of all tested), diagnosed with breast cancer
A total of 1.9 percent of women diagnosed for cervical cancer