Arogya Mahila: Over 185,000 women Benefit from free diagnostic medical tests in Telangana

The unique aspect of Arogya Mahila initiative is the free cancer screening aimed at early diagnosis and treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:16 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

The initiative is also enabling public health officials to diagnose Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) among women.

Hyderabad: The Arogya Mahila initiative of the Telangana Government, aimed at providing exclusive health care services to women in government hospitals, has touched a unique landmark of conducting free diagnostic medical tests to 1, 85, 492 women, since its launch on March 8, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

Every Tuesday of the week, the State Health Department is conducting 272 Arogya Mahila Clinics across all parts of Telangana wherein 57 different types of health care services are being offered for women.

So far, a total of 1, 42,868 women underwent screening for oral cancer out of which 859 have been identified for further evaluation.

Similarly, 1, 41,226 women have received breast cancer screenings out of which 1,313 individuals were referred for treatment after symptoms were detected.

“Arogya Mahila program aligns with the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure women’s health is given utmost importance in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.

No. of Arogya Mahila clinics: 272

No. of women screened: 185,492

Total Patients Investigations Raised: 46,813

No of women referred to Higher Facility: 11,064

No. of VIA for cervical cancer performed: 33,579

No. of oral cavity examination done: 142,868

No of Clinical Breast Examinations Conducted: 141,226

Screening for Micronutrient disorders: 65,038

UTI and PID: 13,474

No. of Thyroid Profiles: 24,177

No. of CBP: 27,788

A total of 2 percent of women (out of all tested), diagnosed with breast cancer

A total of 1.9 percent of women diagnosed for cervical cancer