Harish Rao lauds services of emergency services personnel

Health Minister urged people to remain cautious and alert till the rains subside.

By Mitu David Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday lauded the services of government employees and personnel in emergency services who have been working tirelessly notwithstanding the incessant rains.

He said their services while engaging in rescue and relief operations to keep people safe, were invaluable.

In a tweet, Harish Rao stated that under the continuous supervision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all the departments including Disaster Management, Police, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Health and others were working in coordination and providing support to the people affected due to the torrential downpour.

He urged people to remain cautious and alert till the rains subside.