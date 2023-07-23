KCR will become hattrick CM, says Energy Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will create a hattrick by retaining the Chief Minister post in the next elections also, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has said.

Touring the 16th ward of Suryapet municipality, Jagadish Reddy interacted with people and enquired with them about the basic amenities in the area. He also asked them to bring to his notice if there were any issues in the ward. He assured that development works would also taken up in the ward with funds from the Rs.30 crore that was sanctioned to Suryapet municipality by the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said the BRS would again come to power in the State in the next elections with the support of the people. The people of Telangana had already decided to vote for the BRS in the next elections for continuation of welfare schemes and development works. Congress and BJP leaders had already said that welfare schemes introduced by the BRS government would be discontinued if they were voted to power.

Reiterating that BRS would come to power again in the State, he said the party would also play a crucial role in national politics after the next Lok Sabha elections.

Municipal Chairman Perumalla Annapurna and others also accompanied the Minister.