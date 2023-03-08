| Harish Rao Calls Upon Women Of Telangana To Set Examples For Rest Of India

Harish Rao calls upon women of Telangana to set examples for rest of India

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 5K run organised by She Teams Siddipet at the Government Degree College here on Wednesday morning, the Minister said Telangana had become a model for development and welfare for the rest of the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the women of Telangana to set an example for women in the rest of the country by making contributions in diverse fields.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a 5K run organised by She Teams Siddipet at the Government Degree College here on Wednesday morning, the Minister said Telangana had become a model for development and welfare for the rest of the country. He called upon the women to follow the path of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to achieve something big in their life.

Rao said the State government was giving utmost priority to women in the State by creating She teams, setting up Bharosa Centres and others. The 5K run was organised on the eve of International Women’s Day. A huge number of women and men participated in the 5-K run.

Kavya, B Harika, and B Indu won the first, second and third prizes respectively in the women’s category while K Akhil, G Abhisekh and CH Yellam bagged the first, second, and third prizes respectively in the men’s category. The winners were presented Rs 10,000 (first), Rs 7,500 (second), Rs 5,000 (third) cheques.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a synthetic badminton court, which was renovated, in Siddipet stadium on Wednesday. He also played badminton for a while with the players.

Municipal Chairperson K Manjula, Agriculture Market Chairperson M Vijitha and others were present.