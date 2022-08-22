Harish Rao lays foundation for Bharosa Centre in Sangareddy

Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Sangareddy: During a brief visit to Sangareddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao laid foundation for a permanent building for Bharosa Centre in Old Town of Sangareddy on Monday.

He also inspected a wellness centre on the premises of Government Hospital, Sangareddy, where he examined the facilities. Talking to employees, the Minister enquired how they were being treated.

Later, Rao has inaugurated Gokul Super Speciality Hospital in the town. Earlier, on his way to Sangareddy, the Minister inaugurated a temple built by MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Patancheru.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, TRS district president Chintha Prabhakar and others accompanied the Minister.