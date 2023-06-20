Harish Rao lays foundation for new district jail in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would provide all facilities in the Siddipet District Jail to help prisoners start a new journey after their release.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for construction of the District Jail at Ensanpally village near Siddipet, the Minister said the jail would have a yoga, meditation and skill development centre and regular counseling to help inmates come out with increased skill and good conduct. Stating that the percentage of criminals repeatedly coming to Telangana jails had declined to two percent from eight percent, he said the government had released 400 prisoners from jail based on their good conduct since Telangana was created.

The new district jail, which can accommodate 425 prisoners, is being built on 34 acres of land with an outlay of Rs.78 crore. It is the first district jail built in a newly created district in the State. Harish Rao said plans were on the anvil to build an open air jail in Siddipet soon. The existing sub-jail would be converted into a Municipal Office or Revenue Office once the construction of the district jail was completed.

Director General (Prisons) Jitender, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation for a new building for the Two-Town Police station. The two-storied building will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 4.40 crore.

