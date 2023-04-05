Harish Rao demands Bandi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday sought the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay from the Lok Sabha.

Stating that Sanjay was involved in both Monday and Tuesday’s question paper incidents reported in Tandur and Warangal, the Minister said Sanjay was the prime conspirator in both incidents. While Prasanth involved in the Warangal case was a BJP party worker, the teacher involved in the Tanduru incident was a member of a BJP-affiliated teachers’ organisation. Rao also sought an explanation from Sanjay as to why Prasanth had shared the photo of the question paper with Sanjay on WhatsApp.

Speaking to news reporters in Medak on Wednesday, the Minister said Sanjay was caught red-handed in the question paper incident on Tuesday. Accusing the BJP Party and its leaders of playing with the future of 10th-class students for political gain, Rao said the BJP was enacting a drama. While BJP leaders in Warangal staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon, he said the same leaders staged a dharna on Tuesday evening in the same Warangal demanding the release of the people involved in the paper leakage.

The Minister said this clearly indicated that the BJP leaders were involved in the incident. Stating that no parent or student got the paper on Tuesday before the examination was completed, he said the BJP leaders had circulated the question paper among themselves to portray that the paper was leaked. Accusing the BJP leaders of lacking knowledge of the value of education, Rao said that the BJP did not have many educated members. From Telangana to New Delhi, many BJP leaders were holding fake qualifications.

Showing the photographs of Prasanth with different BJP leaders including Sanjay, Rao said the BJP was known for conspiring to destabilise the State government with different conspiracies. He recalled the conspiracies of the BJP during the GHMC elections. Rao also demanded that Sanjay make it clear whether Prasanth was a BJP Party worker or not and whether he had shared the question paper with Sanjay or not.

The Minister said Prasanth made 142 calls within two hours time including to Sanjay’s phone number. He said the BJP workers had circulated the question paper to media organisations and websites with Sanjay’s support besides spreading the message on social media.