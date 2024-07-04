Harish Rao targets Congress govt over farmers’ suicides

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:17 PM

File photo of T Harish Rao.

Hyderabad: With an increasing number of farmers committing suicides in Telangana, former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao slammed the State government for not paying attention to them. He said the shamless government is least bothered about them, rather than making efforts to address their issues.

Taking to X on Thursday, Harish Rao observed that farmers’ suicides and attempted suicides have become common in the State over the past a few months. “Recently, a farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Khammam district. Another one attempted suicide in the Chief Minster’s home district as he was not able to find a solution to his problem. In latest incident, another farmer attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Aliya Thanda of Karepalli mandal in Khammam district again,” he said.

Unfortunately, the BRS legislator said the State government was not trying to prevent farmers’ suicides or even attempting to solve their problems. “This government is more interested in encouraging MLAs’ defection than the welfare of the farmers. The seven-month-old Congress rule has brought back the miserable conditions of the past to farmers,” he said, demanding the State government to respond at least now and resolve the problems of the farmers immediately.