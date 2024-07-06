Instead of implementing poll promises, Congress encouraging defections: Karimnagar Mayor

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 6 July 2024, 04:38 PM

Karimanagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Saturday found fault with the Congress party for not implementing its poll promises even after seven months of assuming power in the State.

The Congress, which promised to solve all the issues within 90 days, failed to solve even a single issue. Instead of fulfilling poll promises, it was successfully encouraging political defections, Sunil Rao said at a press conference here on Saturday.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, about 10.90 lakh people made applications during the Praja Palana programme for various schemes such as Mahalaxmi (8.15 lakh), Gas subsidy (9.33 lakh), Indiramma houses (7.18 lakh), Gruha Jyothi (8.09 lakh), Rythu Bharosa (3.08 lakh), and farm labourers (4.01 lakh). It had promised to enhance the Aasara pension amount to Rs.4,000 from Rs.2,000 and Rs.15,000 to farmers under Rythu Bharosa.

However, not a single promise was fulfilled even after seven months. Even pension was not provided in January, he said. Stating that the Congress was known for delaying everything, he said the State government was also delaying the local body elections. Instead of this, special officers have been appointed by the government. How far would special officers be able to solve problems of the public, he asked.

Reacting sharply to comments against him by Congress Karimnagar parliament constituency in-charge Velichala Rajender Rao, the Mayor said the Congress leader had no moral right to criticize him.

Talking about the development of Karimnagar town, he said unprecedented development was made possible in the town during the last 10 years.

On Rajender Rao’s statement that the Congress would capture the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in the next elections, the Mayor challenged the Congress leader to fight the polls. If he was strong enough, where was the need for him to purchase corporators before the parliament polls paying them Rs.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Rajender Rao, who was defeated thrice in the Assembly and Parliament elections, had no moral right to speak against him, he said.