Khammam: 3358 cybercrimes reported in five years: public asked to be alert

An amount of Rs.17.25 crore was swindled by fraudsters into their accounts through different types of cybercrime. The district police's cybercrime wing has prevented diversion of swindled money worth Rs 2.44 crore by freezing the bank accounts concerned, according to officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Kothagudem: As many as 3,358 cybercrime cases were registered across Kothagudem district from 2019-2024, during which on average of 671 cases were reported per year.

An amount of Rs.17.25 crore was swindled by fraudsters into their accounts through different types of cybercrime. The district police’s cybercrime wing has prevented diversion of swindled money worth Rs 2.44 crore by freezing the bank accounts concerned, according to officials.

The district police also recovered Rs 30.40 lakh and handed it over to those who were cheated by the cybercriminals. A campaign was being carried out under the limits of different police stations to make the public aware of the cybercrimes and how to protect from them. Those active on social media have to remove their personal information from their social media accounts and be vigilant. Cybercriminals were collecting private information and blackmailing individuals by creating fake accounts and extorting money from innocent people, officials cautioned.

Investing money in unreliable online trading apps and betting apps by falling prey to false claims of earning huge money by investing less would result in losing hard-earned money as the apps were controlled by their administrators. It was impossible to earn money through such apps, police said, also cautioning the public not to receive any delivery through e-commerce platforms like FedEx, Bluedart, Flipkart and Amazon without placing an order. Women should be cautious when using social media as cybercriminals could morph their faces; create fake accounts in their name, post morphed images and videos on that account, the cybercrime police noted.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that in order to handle cybercrimes in the district, cyber warriors were appointed in each police station. A separate mobile number was assigned to them and such numbers were being displayed at the police stations.If anyone falls prey to cybercriminals they should call the toll free number 1930 immediately in the golden hour and file a complaint. Lodging complaints in the golden hour would be helpful for cyber warriors to recover the swindled money, the SP added.