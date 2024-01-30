Harish reminds State government of job calendar promise

He pointed out that the process for recruitment of 7094 staff nurses was initiated and completed by the BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday the Congress government, which was expected to issue the Group 1 notification as announced on February 1, was out to divert the attention of job aspirants by hurriedly issuing appointment orders for staff nurses. He pointed out that the process for recruitment of 7094 staff nurses was initiated and completed by the BRS government. But the Congress government was seeking to claim credit for an achievement of the previous government.

He wanted the Congress government to strive to implement what it had promised and thereby live up to the expectations of the people. He regretted that Congress government was reluctant to change the name of the nursing positions in to nursing officers and senior nursing officers. Extending his greetings to the selected staff nurses, Harish Rao wished them to excel in their profession by providing excellent services to the people. He commended the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) for successfully filling all the 7,094 staff nurse posts notified by the previous regime.

The BRS government’s commitment to strengthen the medical sector in the State was fulfilled by sanctioning new medical colleges and construction of new hospitals in a big way. It had taken up recruitment for new staff in medical department. Recruitment was taken up for filling up nursing and para-medical staff vacancies. A notification was issued for recruiting nursing staff for 5202 posts on December 30, 2022, and another notification was released on June 22, 2023, adding 1,890 more posts, thereby increasing the total to 7,094.

Harish Rao demanded fulfilment of the assurance given by the Congress government to fill 2 lakh posts within a year. He recalled the Congress job calendar promises, including Group 1 notification on February 1, Group 2 on April 1, and Group 3 and 4 appointments on June 1. He urged justice for job aspirants and students waiting for the Congress’s promises to materialize.