‘Follow suggestions of experts to stay healthy, happy during pregnancy period’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 07:06 PM

Pregnant women are practicing yoga in Siddipet during Arya Janani programme on Monday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called upon pregnant women to follow the suggestions of experts to stay healthy and happy during the pregnancy period so that they can deliver a healthy baby.

Addressing the pregnant women during the Arya Janani programme organised by Ramakrishna Math at Vipanchi Kala Nilyam in Siddipet on Monday, the former minsiter said that the possibility of a normal delivery would increase with the lifestyle suggested by the Arya Janani.

He said that mothers should read books like Bhagavat Geetha and other spiritual books. Rao suggested that husbands, in-laws, and other family members create a happy environment around pregnant women to keep their pregnancy time. The former minister said the stress suffered by women will impact the children even after their birth.

Experts have taught a few yoga tips, meditation, and others during programme to dozens of pregnant women who attended the programme. He said that 90 per cent of the deliveries being performed in government hospitals in Telangana were normal deliveries. To keep pregnant women healthy, the Minister has said that the BRS government has launched a Nutrition Kit and KCR Kit.