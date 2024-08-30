Harish slams Congress government for putting SDF works worth Rs 10,000 crore on hold

These projects span various sectors, including panchayat raj, municipal administration, roads and buildings, and irrigation, says the former Minister

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 11:27 AM

BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Questioning the biased stand of the government in respect of the development works initiated in the State during the previous regime, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLA T Harish Rao on Friday lambasted the ruling Congress government for stalling critical development projects initiated during the previous regime.

The fate of 34,511 works, collectively valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, now hangs in the balance, he said. These need-based projects span various sectors, including panchayat raj, municipal administration, roads and buildings, and irrigation.

They were kickstarted through the allocation of special development funds (SDF), directly benefiting villages and towns across all 33 districts of the State.

He alleged that the Congress government halted these works solely because they were set in motion by their predecessors. Some projects have already reached completion, while others remain at different stages of progress. The lack of proper bill payments exacerbates the situation, leaving critical infrastructure in limbo.

The BRS leader also questioned the anti-development stance of the ruling Congress. He highlighted the stark contrast in treatment, with the government allocating Rs 10 crore each for works in Assembly constituencies held by Congress MLAs while the constituencies represented by opposition parties had drawn a blank.

Harish Rao emphasised that governance was a continuous process, irrespective of the parties in power. The onus now lies on the Congress government to release funds promptly and ensure the timely completion of these vital projects, he said.