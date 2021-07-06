Haritha Haram helped to increase green cover in Telangana: Santosh Kumar

Participating in the ‘Palle Pragathi Grama Sabha’ at Keesara the Rajya Sabha MP said that green cover in Telangana has increased due to Haritha Haram

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar along with Minister Ch Malla Reddy took up plantation of saplings at Noor Mohammed Kunta in Keesara on Tuesday.

Participating in the ‘Palle Pragathi Grama Sabha’ at Keesara the Rajya Sabha MP said that green cover in Telangana has increased due to Haritha Haram. He praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for being instrumental in the plantation of 210 crores saplings through Haritha Haram in the State since coming to power seven years ago.

He also said that before the formation of Telangana the green cover in the State was only 24 per cent while now increased to 33 per cent due to the efforts of the Chief Minister.

The forest area in the State has increased from four per cent to five per cent and efforts are on to increase it further, he said.

The MP said that he will adopt the village and ensure all round development including bus stop, shopping complex and other amenities. “I will try to resolve all issues pertaining to civic infrastructure in the village,” he added.

