K Keshava Rao appointed as Telangana Government Advisor

Keshava Rao tendered his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP and submitted the same to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday. His resignation was accepted on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 01:56 PM

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, who defected to the Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been appointed as Advisor (Public Affairs) to Telangana Government in the status of a cabinet Minister. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect here on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to New Delhi early this week had said that Keshava Rao would be appointed as Advisor to the Telangana Government. Accordingly, orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.