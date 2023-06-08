Haritha Haram makes Hyderabad an attractive destination

Hyderabad has been listed among ‘Tree Cities of the World’ twice by United Nation’s FAO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The large-scale tree plantation programme taken up in the city since 2015, as a part of the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) initiative, has not only led to a significant increase in the green cover but also has made Hyderabad an attractive destination.

The greenery developed over a period of time on the central medians, junctions, avenue plantations, vertical gardens on flyovers and the development of parks, taken up by the Urban Biodiversity wing of GHMC, has added to the allure of the twin cities, officials said.

Several scenic stretches in Hyderabad, like Gachibowli Stadium Road, HITEC City to Moosapet Road, and University of Hyderabad (UoH ) road, where greenery has improved significantly since 2015, have become attractive locations for individuals during long drives.

The GHMC has also put in a lot of effort to improve greenery in public lung spaces like parks, which provided ideal avenues for families to spend a few hours during weekends.

Several members of residential welfare associations also have appreciated the fact that the saplings, which were planted across many regions in Hyderabad in 2019 during the edition of Haritha Haram, have now turned into big trees, which have added to the green cover and provide much-needed shelter during the hot summer.

“There has been a 7.7 per cent increase in the green cover in the State. Hyderabad has also won several international awards including AIPH World Green City Awards and was also listed twice as ”Tree Cities of the World” by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Arbor Day Foundation,” said V Krishna, GHMC Additional Commissioner of Urban Bio-Diversity wing.

