Harsh Kanumilli, Simran Choudary’s Sehari launched

By | Published: 4:53 pm

The title poster of the upcoming film Sehari starring actors Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudary has been unveiled on Tuesday. Advaya Jishnu Reddy in partnership with Shilpa Chowdary will be making this new age rom-com entertainer that marks directorial debut of ad filmmaker Gangasagar Dwaraka who directed numerous ad films.

The production No 1 of Virgo Pictures has been launched today with formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and regular shoot also commences today. For the muhurtham shot, Allu Bobby switched on the camera, while Dil Raju sounded the clapboard. Asian Cinemas Bharath Narang handed over the script to the makers. Prashanth R Vihari will score music, while Suresh Sarangam handle the cinematography. Raviteja Girijala is the editor and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Music director Koti plays a key role in the movie.

The movie features actors Abhinav Gomatam, Praneeth Reddy, Anisha Alla, Akshitha Harish, Koti, Balakrishna among others. Advaya Jishnu Reddy and Shilpa Chowdary are producing the movie while Prashanth R Vihari is rendering the music.

