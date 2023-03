Harshit, Juveriya clinch TS Ranking Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Harshit Bihani and Juveria Naaz emerged champions in the boys and girls sections of the Under-19 category at the 42nd Telangana State Ranking Chess tournament conducted at the Yoga Hall, LB Stadium on Sunday.

Results: U-7 Boys: 1. Saathvik Chakravarthy Ramayanam, 2. Sanjay Karhik Poloju, 3. Lella Devansh; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana Koppolu, 2. Aadya Pitchika, 3. Rishika Janga;

U-9 Boys: 1. Shiva Karthikeya, 2. Ayyanrajreddy K, 3. Visisht Sriram KS;

Girls: 1. Swara Deepak Phasge, 2. Aaradhana Anandraj, 3. Ridhimasingh;

U-11 Boys: 1. Adhyayan Banerjee, 2. Abhinav Reddy, 3. Krithikreddy Nandyala; Girls: 1. Lakshanya Barla, 2. Saisusheela Reddycherla, 3. Vaisali Garnepudi;

U-13 Boys: 1. Rohankumar Gourabathuni, 2. Santoshkumar A, 3. Kurella Dineshsai;

Girls: 1. Payyavula Lahiri, 2. Duaa Ahamed Sherief, 3. Divya Benagani;

U-15 Boys: 1. Abhinavram Bommakanti, 2. Bhabnish Bohidar, 3. Katravath Jagadeesh; Girls: 1. Rithika Edula, 2. Akshara Nandi, 3. K Hasini;

U-17 Boys: 1. Popuri Sesha Sai Ritvik, 2. Spandan Saha, 3. Sawansingh;

Girls: 1. Neha Pakalapati, 2. K Saathvika;

U-19 Boys: 1. Harshit Bihani, 2. Dharmana Suryanarayana;

Girls: 1. Juveriya Naaz, 2. Bakka Sai Sreeyanaidu.