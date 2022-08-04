Have you checked out Tanishq’s exclusive collection of Lumba Rakhis?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata has announced an exclusive Rakhi collection ahead of the much-awaited Rakshabandhan festival which celebrates the relationship and cherishes the bond of relishing love and protection of a brother- sister and sister – sister-in-law relationship.

Tanishq has launched a special collection of Lumba rakhis to commemorate and celebrate beautiful bond with the sister-in-law through Tanishq’s versatile Rakhi-cum-pendants.

The new line of jewellery unveiled for Rakshabandhan takes inspiration from the mythological symbols and motifs that from time immemorial are believed to be the most powerful symbols of protection, hope and good fortunes.

The collection features unique and beautifully detailed designs that truly stand to protect and heal through these talismans. It stems from the belief that these talismans are ‘silent protectors’ and offer assurance and positive energy to wade through the gloom. Tanishq’s Rakhi is a promise to protect and love, always and forever.

Tanishq’s Rakhi collection is a true testament to the synergy of technology with unmatched design sensibilities. These products offer minimal, elegant and artistic designs and are truly versatile. The modular designs products can be easily converted into a pendant and can be worn on multiple occasions.

This festivity is also that time of the year when you make your sibling feel the ‘love and care’ with a token of endearment. While your sister has shown rock-solid support, cracked you up with silly jokes on gloomy days and cared for you like a mother; make her feel special with a beautiful gold jewellery gift that she can adorn and revere for a lifetime. Tanishq has an exquisite diamond collection with stunning designs in earrings, pedants, rings and bracelets to choose from.

To add to the festive spirit the brand is also offering up to 20%* off on diamond jewellery value on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores in India and is valid for a limited period only.

You can also choose to shop online from the comfort of your home at www.Tanishq.co.in.