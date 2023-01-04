Tanishq jewellery expands its retail footprint in Hyderabad

The house of Tata has expanded its retail footprint in the city with the re-launch of its two stores at Jubilee Hills and Kondapur.

Hyderabad: Tanishq jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has expanded its retail footprint in Hyderabad with the re-launch of its two stores at Jubilee Hills and Kondapur. Both the stores were inaugurated by Sharad R, Regional Business Head-South, Titan Company Limited along with VVC Group Managing Director VV Rajendra Prasad.

Following the inauguration, Tanishq is offering a free gold coin on every purchase and the offer is valid from January 4 to January 6. These large format stores span across a combined total area of 11,330 sft and have special zones catering to various kinds of customers boasting around 3,000 plus designs in both gold and diamond jewellery.

Sharad said, “these large format stores aim to provide a unique jewellery shopping experience for the people of Telangana. With these revamped stores, we strive to offer a world-class retail ambience and personal interaction apart from high quality products.”