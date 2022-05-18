Have you tried Pizza Hut’s new lighter, crispier San Francisco style pizza?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Pizza Hut has launched its lighter, crispier, and tastier San Francisco Style Pizza in India. A pizza lover’s delight, the San Francisco Style Pizza can be enjoyed with all existing topping combinations – veg and non-veg – available in the Pizza Hut menu with Chef’s Special Sauce and Extra Virgin Olive Oil drizzle.

San Francisco Style pizzas are being offered at just Rs 129 for one and with Pizza Hut’s newly-introduced 1Plus1 offer, consumers can also enjoy 2 personal pizzas at just Rs 249. With a subtle sourdough flavour, each San Francisco Style Pizza is hand-stretched giving it a light, crispy texture with a unique and amazing mouthfeel unlike any other.

Consumer demand for handcrafted pizzas with distinctive crusts is on the rise which makes the San Francisco Style Pizza a perfect offering for the ‘always experimenting’ audience. Customers across India can order through Pizza Hut’s all-new mobile app or website for delivery and takeaway or walk into the nearest Pizza Hut restaurant for a great dine-in experience.

As part of the San Francisco Style pizza campaign, Pizza Hut has released two new fun digital films featuring the brand’s magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and has roped in top influencers across genres like lifestyle, food, and entertainment to create engaging content for its millennial-minded audience.

Pizza Hut will be rolling out an extensive marketing campaign themed on its bold new brand platform called ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ to promote the San Francisco Style pizza range and let people know that Pizza Hut doesn’t just deliver, it delivers ‘Dil Khol Ke’. And what do they deliver? Not just the best tasting pizzas in India, but also great value for money, warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the promise of ensuring ‘Trust in Every Bite’. And all this would be delivered in every channel you access the brand through – Dine-in, Takeaway or Delivery.

ALso read: Here are five not-so-mainstream pizza places in Hyderabad