Here are five not-so-mainstream pizza places in Hyderabad

6 May 22

Hyderabad: The first thing that comes to mind while we think of a pizza is either Dominoes or Pizza Hut. However, in recent times, we are seeing many homegrown brands make their way to the pizza industry, serving lip smacking pizzas. Here are a few not-so -mainstream pizza outlets that you must try in Hyderabad.

Pizza Den:

It’s one of the most popular and oldest pizza joint in Sindhi colony and had been famous for their desi Indian style vegetarian pizzas. There are around ten kinds of vegetarian pizzas, all available at a minimal price of Rs 180.

It is a heavily crowded self-service pizza outlet which opens only in the evenings, around 5 pm to 10 pm. There is no seating area inside this place.

Go Fresh – The Pizza House:

Go Fresh is a small outlet at Malkajgiri, offering pocket friendly and lip-smacking pizzas. The place also offers non-vegetarian pizzas. Though the outlet is currently not open for dine-ins, it is available for online orders the evenings between 4 pm to 10.30 pm.

NS Pizza Hub:

This place in Padmarao Nagar colony is a hub for all the hostlers around to chill in the evenings. NS Pizza Hub also offers sandwiches, burgers and fries along with the pizzas.

Italian Fresh Cut:

Italian Fresh Cut is a small open cafe located at the exit way at White House, Begumpet. The cafe delivers mouth-watering Italian cuisine like pizzas and pastas. The place is crowded during the weekends, especially in the evenings. With limited outside seating capacity, it’s a budget-friendly spot to hang out with your buddies.

Pizza Zone:

Pizza Zone is a vegetarian restaurant located at SP Road, Secunderabad. This restaurant offers an unlimited steal deal buffet starting at Rs 349 for lunch and Rs 399 for dinner on all days. The unlimited Italian lunch includes 36 items— two soups, 18 types of cold salads, two types of garlic bread, five to six types of pizzas, ten hot starters, two soft drinks, and a dessert.

