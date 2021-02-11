HCA A1 Division: Mickil Jaiswal slams 170 in MP Colts’ win over Sporting XI

Meanwhile, the remaining matches, along with semifinals and final, have been postponed due to the unavailability of players

Hyderabad: Mickil Jaiswal continued his red-hot form slamming 170 runs as MP Colts recorded a 29-run victory over Sporting XI in the A1 division one-day knockout tournament on Thursday.

But Sporting XI, Kartikeya Kak scalped five wickets for 49 runs.

Meanwhile, the remaining matches, along with semifinals and final, have been postponed due to the unavailability of players. The dates for the same will be announced later and the knockouts will be played as day/night matches.

Brief Scores:

Group D: R Dayanand 209 in 47.3 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 68, Manish K Rai 3/29) lost to Budding Star 213/6 in 38.1 overs (Tanay Tyagarajan 118, Bhavesh Seth 57; C Hitesh Yadav 4/53);

Group-C: Gemini Friends 265 in 49.3 overs (Tilak Varma 66, Maruthi Reddy 58, Yash Gupta 63) bt SCRSA 222 in 45.5 overs (Tilak Varma 4/50);

Group-A: MP Colts 279 in 50 overs (Mickil Jaiswal 170, G Rahul Radesh 55; Karthikeya Kak 5/49) bt Sporting XI 250 in 48.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 98, G Sadhan 53; G Gireesh Goud 4/45).

