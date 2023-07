HCA B Division two-day league: Mahabubnagar posts 457/5 against Balaji Colts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Abdul Rafeay (135) and K Kishor (101) slammed centuries to power Mahabubnagar District to a massive 457/5 against Balaji Colts in the HCA B Division two-day league match in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league; Day 1: Osmania University w/o Nizam College; Beema CC 274/3 in 66.2 overs (A Jai Ram Kashyap 146 batting, Mohd Kayum 64batting) vs Concorde CC; WMCC 188 in 60 overs (U Akshay Varma 76; Nitesh Naik 5/51), Sai Karthik Goud 4/28) vs Mahmood CC 100/1 in 28 overs; Sportive CC 240 in 63.5 overs (C Siddharth Rao 68, Md Liakhat Hussain 67; S Shashank 5/36) vs Rakesh XI 131/1 in 29 overs (Adi Mani Kiran 52batting, N Kanthi Kiran 55batting); CCOB 195/7 in 49 overs (Shanwaz Khan 102; Rakesh 4/37) vs HUCC; Cheerful Chums vs Postal, Rohit XI CC vs Sree Shyam CC, New Blues vs Team Speed, Deccan Blues vs Nizamabad Dist, Nalgonda Dist vs Telangana CC (Day one called off), Khalsa CC 253/5 in 55.4 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 105 batting, Chirag Yadav 95; K Sundesh 3/38) vs Deccan Arsenals; Mahbubnagar Dist 457/5 in 85 overs (P Harshaverdhan 70, Abdul Rafeay 135, K Kishor 101, A Srikanth 50, Kasheem 61batting; Vijaykanth Nayak 3/94) vs Balaji Colts.

Top Performers

Centurions: Abdul Rafeay 135, A Jai Ram Kashyap 146 batting, Sarthak Bharadwaj 105batting , Shanwaz Khan 102, K Kishor 101

Five or more wickets: S Shashank 5/36, Nitesh Naik 5/51

