HCA elections: Cricket First panel vows to stay true to their name

Amarnath, the candidate for president, said that they will revive the leagues, will host zonals and the Moin-ud-Dowlah tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Cricket First panel members during a media event at the Fateh Maidan Club in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Cricket First panel, backed by former players Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav, said that the game in the city has hit the nadir and they will revive it once they come into power with victory in the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections, slated to be held on October 20.

Speaking to the media, Amarnath, the candidate for president, said that they will revive the leagues, will host zonals and the Moin-ud-Dowlah tournament. He further said that their panel will work to bring back Hyderabad’s lost glory. “There is so much corruption in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Once we come to power, we will eradicate it. The State teams selections will be held only on players’ merit,” Amarnath assured.

He further added they will develop the game in districts, build stadiums in each district including all infrastructure. Meanwhile, secretary candidate Sanjeev Reddy said the health cards will be given to all club secretaries and will use them on assignments during events in Hyderabad.

Former HCA president Arshad Ayub said the panel will make sure they fulfill all the promises in their manifesto. “We are the stakeholders of HCA and we were not allowed into the Stadium. We will change that. We will be a player-friendly and secretary-friendly panel. We will also make sure that former international and Ranji players get prominent places in the Stadium to watch matches. Players will get due respect.

Meanwhile, former HCA secretary Shesh Narayan said that the HCA is in a mess because of Mohammad Azharuddin. “If we have any misunderstanding or a problem, we have to sit together and sort things out but should not go to court,” he said. The panel members sounded confident of a resounding victory.

Panel Members: President: G Amarnath; Vice-president: G Srinivas Rao; Secretary: G Devraj; Treasurer: C Sanjeev Reddy; Joint Secretary: Chitti Sreedhar; Councilor: Sunil Kumar.

