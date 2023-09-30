HCA elections to be held on October 20

The elections will be held for the posts of President, Vice-president, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer and for the Council, Sampath Kumar said in the notice.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited elections for the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be held on October 20 as the Electoral Officer VS Sampath Kumar on Saturday released a notice in this regard.

Along with the notice, he also released a list of 149 affiliated clubs, districts and former men and women cricketers who are eligible to vote in the elections. Any club who wishes to change their representative for voting can do so on October 4, 5 and 7. The final list of the representatives will be declared on October 7. The nominations for the posts will be issued on October 11, 12 13 while the scrutiny will be done on October 14. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 16 and the elections will be held on October 20.

The last elections for the HCA were held in September 2019 which was won by former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin and his panel. However, his term was over in September 2020 and elections were due since then.

However, the impasse over the HCA elections forced the Supreme Court to appoint a single-member panel of L Nageswar Rao to oversee the election process and conduct elections, in February this year.