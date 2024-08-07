HCA League: Jairam, Ravi Teja smash tons for Budding Stars

Jairam Kashyap and Ravi Teja's impressive show with the bat put Budding Stars on top against Income Taxhe Elite in the B clash of the HCA A1 Div 3 Days Leagues Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Jairam Kashyap and T Ravi Teja smashed centuries for Budding Stars against Income Tax on day two of the Elite B clash in the HCA A1 Div 3 Days Leagues Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Jairam scored 142 (19×4, 2×6) while Ravi Teja remained unbeaten at 114 (13×4, 4×6), guiding their side to a lead of 127 runs and concluding the day at 357/3 in 76 overs.

In another match, Rohit XI secured an 82-run lead against Hyderabad Blues in the Plate C match. J Aditya impressed with 139-run knock as the team ended the day at 279/5 in 72 overs. In the HCA A2 Div 2 Days League clash, Adnan Cricket Club’s seven-wicket win over Hyderabad Titans was fueled by Abhay G Nair’s unbeaten 118 runs. His remarkable ton led the team to reach the target of 253 runs in 59.1 overs.

Brief Scores: Elite A: SCRSA 211 in 57 Overs vs Sporting XI 518/10 in 89.3 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 126, Takshith Rao 96, Shaik Sohail 50, Yash V Satwalekar 60, Ashish Srivastav 76 no, Shaik Basha 3/82); Hyd Bottling 327 in 72.5 overs vs Central Excise 341 in 83.5 overs (N Suryateja 55, TP Anirudh 53, G Ashwik 5/123); R Dayanand 194 in 74.4 overs & 171/3 in 35 overs (P Raghava 62) vs Gemini Friends 194 in 49.4 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 71, Pratheek Pawar 57, M Sai Prateek 5/34); Jai Hanuman 309 in 68.1 overs (MA Adnan 4/38, CV Milind 4/66) vs Deccan Chronicle 209/4 in 52 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 83 batting, Debansu Rayaguru 62 batting, Mudassir 3/40); Ensconse 275 in 83 overs vs MP Colts 429 in 88.3 overs (MSR Charan 140, Mickil Jaiswal 86, Rahul Radesh 88, Ammaar Ayub 5/139);

Elite B: Income Tax 230 in 46.2 overs vs Budding Stars 357/3 in 76 overs (Jairam Kashyap 142, Alankrit Agarwal 55, T Raviteja 114 batting); Continental 364/8 in 90 overs & 42/0 in 9 overs vs India Cements 261 in 77.5 overs (Varun Vinod 54, T Santosh Goud 119, Divya Prakash 4/72, Yashaswi 3/71); Cambridge XI 243 in 60.3 overs & 32/2 in 10 overs vs EMCC 243 in 81 overs (P Aman 78, A Avanish Rao 73, K Bhagath Varma 7/48); Evergreen 417/6 in 90 overs & 176/2 in 34 overs (Nitish Reddy 48) vs Combined Dist 64 in 30.2 overs (Manas 3/18, Aniketh Reddy 3/4); BDL 201 in 59.2 overs & 210/4 in 33.2 overs (Rahul Singh 64) vs Balaaji 102 in 23.4 overs;

Plate C: Medak 206 in 48 overs & 91/5 in 26 overs (Urvesh 3/9) vs Classic 159 in 51.5 overs (Akhil 3/20); Team Speed 193 in 59.5 overs & 9/0 in 1.4 overs vs Deccan Wanderers 160/10 in 47.4 overs (Kranthi Kiran 56, SS Praneeth 4/29, MA Shanmukha 4/14); Hyd Blues 197 in 55.4 overs vs Rohit XI 279/5 in 72 overs (J Aditya 139 (192b,19×4,2×6), SV Santosh 55, N Kritin Reddy 35, Md Arman 3/52); Zinda Tilismath 211 in 57.1 overs (Syed Ghazi Abbas 51, Ruthish Reddy 5/49, Rishab Payyan 3/15) vs Future Stars 64/4 in 19 overs (Harsh Jain 3/7); Khalsa 382 in 89.4 overs (T Arun Kumar 5/79) vs Mahbubnagar Dist 370/8 in 90 overs (David Kripal 103, Kashem 72); Apex 168 in 65.1 overs vs Sportive 53/0 in 24 overs (Liakhath Hussain 30 batting);

HCA A2 Div 2 Days Leagues Championship: Hyd Titans 252/10 in 57.5 overs lost to Adnan 253/3 in 59.1 overs (Abhay 118 no, Prince 43 no).