HCA League Match: Sporting XI beat Central Excise by 9 wickets

K Sumanth scored an unbeaten 101 for Excise team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: K Sumanth scored an unbeaten 101 but it went in vain as Central Excise lost to Sporting XI by nine wickets in the HCA A-1 division three-day league Group A match on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Group A: Income Tax 369/9 & 148/9 in 39.3 overs (CV Milind 3/25, Vidyanand 3/27) bt Deccan Chronicle 230 & 210/8 in 40 overs (Yash Kapadia 76 no; Anirudh Raj 3/41, B Sandeep 3/88); Central Excise 196 & 315/8 in 40 overs (K Sumanth 101 no; Manish Reddy 3/54) lost to Sporting XI 453/8 decl & 60/1 in 9.3 overs (Himalay Agarwal 34 no); R Dayanand 316 & 160/8 in 36.2 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 70) lost to Budding Star 402 & 75/7 in 20.4 overs (C Hitesh Yadav 4/10); Jai Hanuman 311 & 50/4 in 7.4 overs drew with EMCC 189 in 63 overs (Anurag Vittal 3/29, Rohit Rayudu 4/27, Sai Purnanand Rao 3/43);

Group B: MP Colts 154 & 275/8 in 40 overs (Rahul Radesh C 94, Sai Sampath 56; K Vamshi Krishna 3/36) lost to Evergreen 323/8 & 107/3 in 10.2 overs (Rahul Buddhi 56 no); Concorde CC 217 & 268/8 in 40 overs lost to Zinda CC 231 & 258/4 in 39.1 overs (Shashank Lokesh 118 no, S Balaji Raghuveer Reddy 52 no); AOC 372 (Sachin Shinde 81, Atul Vyas 4/89) & 225/6 in 40 overs (Shivam Tiwari 110) bt Enconse 163 in 58 overs & 234/ 6 in 40 overs (V Sahasra 63no; Rahul Chahar 4/40);

Day 2: Hyderabad Bottling 385/7 vs Gemini Friends 386 in 85 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 100, Maruthi Reddy 94; S Naveen Kumar 3/54);

Group C: Balaaji CC 353 & 249/9 in 40 overs (HK Simha 83, Paras Raj 52; Md Abrar Mohiuddin 4/44) bt Jai Bhagwathi 245/9 &192/9 in 40 overs (Arnav Kothapalli 71; Shashank 4/42); Sri Chakra 286 & 220/8 in 40 overs (Malik Mustafa Khan 61; Gaurav 3/27) lost to Mahmood CC 328 &179/2 in 35.3 overs (Jasprith Reddy 75no, SV Santosh 65); Rohit XI CC 121 & 279/8 in 40 overs (Shahnawaz Khan 74, Jayasurya A 61; Abhishek Muragan 3/46) bt Sportive CC 92 & 205/7 in 40 overs (Nitin Sai Reddy 4/38); Charminar CC 317/5 & 238/6 in 40 overs (Syed Ghouse 100) bt Khalsa CC 239 & 165/9 in 40 overs (Devesh Daima 57; Abdul Quadri 3/46, Trishank Gupta 4/32); Gouds XI 213 & 151 in 32.6 overs (Naresh 3/26, Suresh 3/39) lost to Apex CC 359 & 6/0 in 1.3 overs.

