HCA league: Mickhil Jaiswal slams triple century

MP Colts defeated Ensconse by six wickets on the third day of the HCA three-day league match on Friday

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:43 pm 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Overnight batsman Mickhil Jaiswal, who resumed his innings at 292 runs, went on to complete his triple century (305 not out) and returned in the second innings to hit an unbeaten 75 as his side MP Colts defeated Ensconse by six wickets on the third day of the HCA three-day league match on Friday.

Brief Scores: Budding Star 221 & 227 in 35.2 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 75, Irfan Khan 4/44, Anuraag Vittal 3/28) lost to Jai Hanuman 320 &130/3 in 16.2 overs (Rohit Rayudu 46);

Cambridge XI 182 & 163 in 34.2 overs (Shashank 48no; Vishnu 3/14) lost to Gemini Friends 381/2 in 90 overs;

Continental CC 237 & 169/9 in 40 overs (S Vaishnav Reddy 54no) bt Zinda Tilismath CC 120 & 173/9 in 40 overs (Shashank Lokesh 47, Y Sai Varun 3/44, Md Saqlain 3/52);

Income Tax 208/9 & 282/6 in 40 overs (MSR Charan 109, Harshavardhan 40) lost to Sporting XI 317 & 175/1 in 27.3 overs (Rakesh Yadav 59no, Tanmay Agarwal 81);

Ensconse 358/8 & 258/9 in 40 overs (Sai Vrath Reddy 48, Md Junaid Ali 75, Owais Abdul Wahed 48, C Abhinav Tej 3/58) lost to MP Colts 475/4 in 90 overs (Mickhil Jaiswal 305no, Rahul Radesh 70no) & 144/6 in 33.1 overs (Mickhil Jaiswal 75no, Ammaar Ayub 3/22);

Deccan Chronicle 437/6 & 167 in 35.5 overs (A Varun Goud 68no; B Anirudh 4/33) bt EMCC 359/9 in 89.3 overs & 153/9 in 33.3 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 53; CV Milind 3/20, Ravi Teja 3/23);

Day 1: BDL 292/9 in 90 overs (B Revanth 78, R Yeshwanth Reddy 51) vs R Dayanand.

Top performers

Centurions: Mickhil Jaiswal 305no, MSR Charan 109

