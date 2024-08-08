HCA League: MP Colts score easy victory over Ensconse

MP Colts secured a ten-wicket win over Ensconse on day three of the Elite A match of the HCA A1 Div 3 Days Leagues Championship.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 11:00 PM

MP Colts secured a ten-wicket win over Ensconse on day three of the Elite A match of the HCA A1 Div 3 Days Leagues Championship.

Hyderabad: MP Colts secured a ten-wicket win over Ensconse on day three of the Elite A match of the HCA A1 Div 3 Days Leagues Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

MP Colts finished at 74 for no loss to emerge winners. Earlier, MP Colts took a 154-run lead in the first innings. In second innings, Ensconse’s B Rahul smashed 81-ball 101 (5×4, 4×6) as his side posted 226/4 in 28 overs.

In the other match, Thakur Yogeshwar Singh’s remarkable figures of 6/29 propels Medak to a convincing 117-run win against Classic in the Plate C match. Yogeshwar’s impressive show led his team to bundle out Classic for a mere 92.

Brief Scores: Elite A: Jai Hanuman 309 in 68.1 overs drew with Deccan Chronicle 306 in 86.3 overs (Vaishnav Reddy 84, Debansu Rayaguru 97, Mudassir 6/69), Ensconse 275 in 83 overs & 226/4 in 28 overs (B Rahul 101, Abhyudaya Pratap 68) lost to MP Colts 429 in 88.3 overs & 74/0 in 12.1 overs (MSR Charan 36, S Vaishnav Reddy 35), UBI 127/8 in 25 overs (K Krithik Reddy 55) drew with AOC 84 in 20.3 overs (Aliga 3/19, Amol Shinde 4/17);

Elite B: Evergreen 417/6 in 90 overs & 176/2 in 34 overs (Nitish Reddy 48) drew with Combined Dist 64/10 in 30.2 overs;

Plate C: Medak 206 in 48 overs & 162/10 in 44.2 overs (Deekshith 31, Urvesh 4/10) bt Classic 159 in 51.5 overs & 92 in 41 overs (P Hemavardhan 38, Thakur Yogeshwar Singh 6/26); Team Speed 193 in 59.5 overs & 130 in 32.4 overs (Anirudh Kapil 33, T Harish 3/30) lost to Deccan Wanderers 160 in 47.4 overs & 164/3 in 31.5 overs (Harshith Choudhary 68, Aawez Ahmed 57); Hyd Blues 197/10 in 55.4 overs & 114/1 in 25 overs (R Ram 58, R Sharan 30) drew with Rohit XI 279/5 in 72 overs; Apex 168 in 65.1 overs drew with Sportive 187/8 dec in 58.2 overs (Liakhath Hussain 100, CSP Karthikeya Choudhary 36, Akshat 4/28);

HCA A2 Div 2 Days Leagues Championship: Warangal Dist 337/9 in 80 overs (S Anruth Kumar 129, G Pavan 95, Amarender 4/43) vs Megacity; Imperial 183/6 in 55 overs (Guru Vidhwan 84) vs Secbad Nawabs; Young Citizen 96 in 41.5 overs (J Koushik 4/22) vs Southend Raymonds 13/1 in 6 overs; Charminar 260/1 in 48 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 143 batting, Harshavardhan Reddy 61 batting) vs Marredpally CC; Vijay Hanuman 232 in 71.4 overs (C Lehar 104, Tushar Tripathi 3/42) vs National 14/2 in 9 overs; Shalimar CC 177 in 47 overs (MD Nadeem 64, Charan 3/48) vs New Blues.