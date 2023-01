HCA three-day league: Budding Stars in commanding position

Kavin Gupta (5/31) and M Ruthik Yadav (5/38) shone with the ball to skittle out Secunderabad Nawabs to 69 runs on the opening day of the HCA A1 division three-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Kavin Gupta (5/31) and M Ruthik Yadav (5/38) shone with the ball to skittle out Secunderabad Nawabs to 69 runs on the opening day of the HCA A1 division three-day league

Hyderabad: Kavin Gupta (5/31) and M Ruthik Yadav (5/38) shone with the ball to skittle out Secunderabad Nawabs to 69 runs on the opening day of the HCA A1 division three-day league on Wednesday.

Later, Rishiket Sisodia (117) and Nishanth Yadav (106 batting) slammed centuries to power their side to 334/4.

Brief Scores: Mahmood 157 in 45 overs (Sai Varun 4/35, Abhishek Murugan 3/16) vs Sportive CC 176/4 in 43 overs (C Siddharth Rao 70); Secunderabad Nawabs 69 in 20.2 overs (Kavin Gupta 5/31, M Ruthik Yadav 5/38) vs Budding Stars 334/4 in 67 overs (Harshith Choudhary 50; Rishiket Sisodia 117, Nishanth Yadav 106 batting); Charminar 103 in 39 overs (Shaik Adnanullah 5/26, Tanay Thyagarajan 4/29) vs Sporting XI 213/5 in 49 overs (M Rakesh Yadav 93 batting, Abhyudaya Pratap Singh 51; Hamza Ahmed Siddiqui 3/42); AOC 232 in 81.4 overs (Shivam Tiwari 110) vs Evergreen 4/2 in 6 overs.

A3 division one-day league: MP Sporting 317 in 44.2 overs (Naveen Makhija 64, C Rajasekhar 82, Ambadas 69; B Prasad 3/61, Wasim Jabri 3/57) bt Boys Town 98 in 20 overs (Y Gopi 3/11); Secunderabad union 146 in 46.2 overs (Farhan 69; Ayush Malhotra 5/23) lost to Victory 147/7 in 28.3 overs (Mohd Rayyan 79); Sungrace 215 in 40.2 overs (B Shourya 62, Mehraj Ahmed 54, A Nishanth Varma 3/29, Sheik Bandha Nawaz Khan 3/53) lost to Shalimar XI 216/5 in 39.2 overs (Rohan Sushanth 69); Royal 144/5 in 40 overs lost to Lucky XI 145/7 in 26 overs; Picket 80 in 21 overs (Akash 3/20) lost to Adnan CC 81/4 in 12.4 overs (Sree Akhilesh 4/22).