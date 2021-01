HCA two-day league: Khaleel, Sai Krishna slam double centuries

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Shaik Khaleel of Sri Shyam scored 212 runs while Jyothi Sai Krishna of Postal hit 207 runs on the first day of the A2 division two-day league match on Tuesday.

Brief Scores

Group- 1 PA: Telangana 69 in 22.4 overs (Sai 3/17) lost to Sayi Satya 72/2 in 21.5 overs (Jai Nag 42no);

Pasha Beedi 213 in 79.5 overs (K Sundesh 50; Vansh Sharma 3/19, Aarya Udupa 3/35) vs Balaji Colts 47/1 in 12 overs;

Postal 452 in 88.5 Overs (MD Shakeer Ahmed 77, N Jyothi Sai Krishna 207, V Bhargav Anand Goud 50; Md Azam Raza 2/88, B H Prem Charan 3/68) vs Medak District;

Sri Shyam 385 in 89.4 overs (Shaik Khaleel 212, Syed 54; Bharath 3/73) vs Vijay Hanuman 13/0 in 3 overs;

Visaka 214 in 85.3 overs (Md Farees Shareef 52; K Sri Harsha 3/44, B jeevan 3/11) vs Classic 75/0 in 13 overs;

Marredpally CC 192 in 48.4 overs (Shafi Ali 72; Ghazi Abbas 4/71, Karthikeyan 4/23) lost to Hyd Wanderers 196/0 in 33.3 overs (Varun Vinod 112, Ghazi Abbas 77 no);

Galaxy 134 in 47.1 overs (Kranthi Kiran 5/22) vs Deccan Wanderers 72/1 in 28 overs;

Group- 2 PA: Oxford Blues 269 in 89.4 overs (Naman Agarwal 113, Yashaswi 56; Shiva Srikanth Naidu 5/38) vs Deccan Blues;

Saleemnagar 218 in 58 overs (Ibrahim 57; Avik 5/55) vs Hyd Titans 76/1 in 25 overs;

Osmania 274 in 69.4 Overs (Anish Rao 84; Rachit 3/36, Ramna 3/38) vs Yadav Dairy 61/3 in18.1 overs; PJLCC 260 in 64 Overs (Hussain Liakhath 85, K Raghavendra 63; C Tarun Kumar 3/31, Sathvik Pujish 3/55, Tibrewal Nandesh 3/57) vs Future Star 10/3 in 9 overs;

Agarwal Sr 126 in 50.1 overs (Shaik Azhar 4/25, Appa Rao 3/21) vs Khammam Dist 127/2 in 24.1 overs (Jai Prakash 76 no);

Mahbubnagar Dist 292 in 64.2 overs (Abid hussain 106, Sai Kumar Yadav 79; Sachit Kaundinya 4/42) vs Green Turf 109/9 in 45 overs (Syed Afzal 53);

Group- 2 PC: Lords CC 225 in 54.5 overs (MD Azheruddin 72) lost to Young Master 228/2 in 36.2 overs (Aaron George 73, S M Tanuj 115).

Top Performers

Centurions: Shaik Khaleel 212 , N Jyothi Sai Krishna 207, Varun Vinod 112, Naman Agarwal 113, Abid hussain 106, S M Tanuj 115

Five or more wickets: Kranthi Kiran 5/22, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 5/38, Avik 5/55

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .