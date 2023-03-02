Head of Anaesthesia, Kakatiya Medical College transferred

March 2

Hyderabad: In the wake of the alleged suicide of anaesthesia PG medical student, Dr D Preethi from Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, the State government on Thursday issued orders transferring Head, Anaesthesia, KMC, Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy as Professor of Anaesthesia, Government Medical College, Bhupalpally on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

To this effect, a Government Order (GO Rt no 120) dated March 2 was released by Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi on Thursday.

