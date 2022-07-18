Head to Sutraa for some retail therapy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Popular lifestyle exhibition began on a grand note at Taj Krishna in the city. The Rakshi and Teej special exhibition being held till July 20 offers the best in fashion, lifestyle, designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more. Actor Akshara Gowda looked pretty in a blue ensemble along with other models at the launch of the exhibition.

Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan, chief organizers, Sutraa added, “Sutraa is one of the most exclusive exhibition of fashion, glamour, style being held on a larger scale with more focus on the fashion and lifestyle shopping experience.”

Shoppers can take their pick from exclusive wedding and bridal ensemble, festive special, and more. All protocols and guidelines are being adhered to, during the three-day showcase.