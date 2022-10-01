Sutraa brings festive vibes to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Sutraa Lifestyle & Fashion Exhibition brings ‘The Grand Diwali Buzzaria’ to the city keeping in mind the needs of shoppers during the festive season.

One of the biggest exhibitions catering to festive and Diwali shopping, the three-day exhibition currently on at HITEX exhibition centre , HITEC City, will showcase exquisite collections for the upcoming festivals.

Featuring over 300 designers, the exhibition will have festive wear, creative fashion wear, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories, lifestyle and decor items, and more on display.

The shopping extravaganza, organised by Umesh Madhyan and Monica Madhyan, chief organisers of Sutraa, saw the presence of actor Varshini Sounderajan who graced the launch event of the expo — which brings top designers and labels under one roof, along with city’s models, and fashion enthusiasts.