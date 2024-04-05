Actress Rashi Singh inaugurated Sutraa Exhibition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: This Spring Summer Season, Sutraa introduced a premium fashion and lifestyle exhibition for the city of Hyderabad from April 5 to 7 at Hotel Novotel (HICC).

Sutraa is a stage for the talented Indian fashion designers from across India for showcasing their designs to the premium customers. The majority of participating brands will be positioned in the premium and bridge-to-luxury segments of the market, a press release said.

Many participants are small and medium sized enterprises, where the businessman get a chance to bring up their latest styles in front of thousands of people on a single platform.

The shopping fair features women’s ethnic wear, occasion wear, traditional wear, wedding attire and fusion wear. Other product categories include jewelry, accessories, gift items, homeware, and handicrafts among others.

The business holds fashion fairs, which also focus on women’s wear across India and aims to give premium Indian brands a platform from which to reach new customer demographics, particularly in locations where they do not have a brick-and-mortar retail presence.